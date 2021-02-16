4WARN Weather Alert continues as another major winter storm approaches Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and tremendously cold. Highs will be around 20. Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the teens once again.
Clouds thicken on Wednesday with a few flurries possible during the morning. Steady snow will move in from the southwest during the afternoon. Snow will mix with sleet and then turn to freezing rain or rain for many communities, depending on your location, Wednesday night and Thursday. Travel will remain extremely treacherous except over far southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Friday remains frigid before major melting takes place this weekend. Saturday will warm into the low 40s. Sunday and Monday will hit the low 50s.
