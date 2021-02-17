4WARN Weather Alert through Friday as another winter storm hits the mid state and temperatures remain below freezing on Friday.
A mix of sleet and snow moves southwest to northeast through the night. Most areas that receive sleet should switch back to snow for a time this evening. Expect several hours of snow in Nashville. After an initial burst of snow in southern and eastern Middle Tennessee freezing rain, sleet, and plain rain will fall. A few inches of snow look likely in Nashville and points northwestward. Lesser amounts will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Thursday, temperatures will hold steady around freezing, plus or minus a couple degrees. Travel will remain very treacherous as most of the precipitation moves away.
Friday roads will be icy, but some sunshine will begin the melting process especially where roads have been plowed and/or treated. Morning low in the teens with the high near freezing.
More melting's expected this weekend with highs Saturday around 40 and highs Sunday around 50. Enjoy the sunshine.
A few morning showers possible early Monday with a mild high in the upper 50s.
Next week will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s.
