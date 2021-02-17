A mix of sleet and snow moves in this afternoon from southwest to northeast. Most areas that receive sleet should switch back to snow for a time this evening. Expect several hours of snow this evening in Nashville. Freezing rain, sleet, and plain rain will fall farther south & east after an initial burst of snow. A few inches of snow look likely in Nashville and points northwestward. Lesser amounts will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Thursday, temperatures will hold steady around freezing, plus or minus a couple degrees. Travel will remain very treacherous as the most of the precipitation moves away.
Friday will be icy on roads, but some sunshine will begin melting the melting process especially where roads have been plowed and/or treated.
More melting's expected this weekend with highs Saturday around 40 and highs Sunday around 50.
After a few morning showers depart early Monday, next week will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.