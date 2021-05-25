4WARN Forecast: Another hot day; better rain chances soon

We're staying hot across Middle Tennessee today.
Highs climb right back to where we've been lately in the upper 80's and low 90's.
There is the slightest chance for an isolated shower today but most everyone stays rain free.
Rain chances begin creeping back up on Wednesday with more widespread showers and storms popping up during the afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms will be around each day through the weekend and Memorial Day.
Thankfully, no day looks like a complete washout. So, keep those outdoor plans but be prepared to dodge a few showers.
Temperatures cool off a bit by the weekend with highs settling back down to the mid 80's.
Weekend and Memorial Day highs also stay near averages in the mid 80's.
