Freezing again tonight -- a Freeze Warning is in effect. A super sunny stretch of days follows with warmer temperatures.
Tonight will be frosty, with another freeze expected, temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 30s.
Friday will be sunny and cool with a high in the upper 50s.
Frosty mornings will kick off both weekend days. Afternoons will be bright and trend milder. Morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
The frost threat will end (temporarily) on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s through Wednesday.
Rain returns on Thursday. Highs in the 60s.
