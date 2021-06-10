Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week.
Weather today will be a lot like the last few days. More off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, but still plenty of dry times. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.
Friday, the highest rain chance shifts south and east of Nashville by late afternoon. The high will be in the mid 80s. Lows in the low 70s.
Rain chances fall off significantly this weekend with more sunshine across the region, but a passing shower or isolated storm is still possible for Saturday and Sunday. It will hot as temperatures soar into the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.
Sunshine takes over for the start of next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with a little less humidity. Lows will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s.
