Another hot and humid day is expected across the area.
Highs return to near 90° with 'feels like' temperatures in the mid to upper 90's.
Isolated showers will also fire up during the afternoon but most of us stay dry today.
Very similar conditions are expected again Thursday.
On Friday, what's left of Laura will begin to swing into the area.
From Friday morning into Saturday, bouts of heavier rain and gusty southwesterly winds are expected.
An isolated tornado threat is also possible during this time period.
By Sunday, the system will get ushered out of the area by an incoming cold front.
Look for a very brief break from the rain and subtle humidity drop for more than likely just the northern half of the area Sunday.
The same front lifts back into the area Tuesday which will increase our rain chance and humidity once again.
