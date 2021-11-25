Rain showers continue to move through the mid-state this evening, but won't be around for much longer. As the cold front, associated with these showers, keeps moving off to our eat the last of the showers will taper off overnight. BUT cold air will quickly arrive overnight so if there are any leftover showers from mid-night onward, especially east of I-65, I wouldn't be surprised to see some snowflakes mix. If the temperature drops quickly enough tonight we'll need to watch for some slick spots on overpasses, bridges and sidewalks.
It's going to be a cold start in the morning with temperatures down in the 20s. If you're doing any Black Friday shopping be sure to bundle up because temperatures will only make it back into the mid 40s for the afternoon. The good news is that we'll have some good sunshine back for the day. We get a nice warm-up for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back in the mid and upper 50s and good sunshine each day. We'll stay in the mid 50s on Monday with ample sunshine for the day. Tuesday and Wednesday we'll flirt back with 60 degrees again before we stretch our temperatures into the mid 60s on Thursday. Forecast is looking dry through the end of next week.
