4WARN Forecast: Another cold front!

Another cold front is on the move! This will be the trigger for showers and thunderstorms today. Storms are not expected to be severe but brief heavy downpours are likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Delightful weather for late August expected tomorrow. Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.
Rain chances hold into the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
