One more cold morning before temperatures rebound to the 80s.
Frost Advisory tonight and in the morning for the Cumberland Plateau.
Friday increasing clouds and warmer with the high in the upper 60s.
Late Friday night showers will begin to spread into the area. Low near 50.
Widespread rain will be around through the Saturday before wrapping up during the late evening. High in the mid 60s.
Thankfully, the weekend isn't a total washout as Sunday looks great with more sun and a return of the 70's.
Next week will start warm with a round of the 80's Monday through Wednesday. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday.
Our next rainmaker arrives Thursday.
