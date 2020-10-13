Tons of sunshine will help boost temperatures well above average by mid week.
This afternoon, however, cooler air will prevail with temperatures holding in the 60s and low 70s. Tonight, we'll have perfect game conditions for the Tennessee Titans home opener. Early Wednesday morning, 40s will be common under a clear sky.
Sunshine's expected again, Wednesday. A southerly wind will propel temperatures in the 70s and lowermost 80s.
Clouds return late Thursday, after temperatures soar into the 70s again. A few showers are likely Thursday night.
Then, colder air slides in for Friday and the start of the weekend.
*** Saturday morning will likely bring the first frost of the season for much of Middle Tennessee.
