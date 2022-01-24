Milder air this afternoon will be replaced by more bitterly cold air for Tuesday.
This afternoon will be variably cloudy and breezy. The sunniest weather will persist over southern Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, it should remain cloudy for northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Overnight, our next Arctic cold blast arrives. The wind will continue. It'll just shift directions and become northerly. That means it'll feel much colder than the numbers you see on our 7day forecast, which reflect just air temperature, not what it'll feel like to you and your pets.
*** If you have young children, consider having a conversation with them about staying off of area ponds and lakes later this week, as many bodies of water start to freeze. The ice won't be thick enough for it to be safe. ***
There could be a snow flurry or two Tuesday morning. A few flurries will also be possible on Friday.
Pleasant, but cool weather will then take over next weekend.
