An unsettled week is ahead for Middle Tennessee.
Just about every day this week has a chance for rain attached to it.
For today, it'll be another cloudy and warm day for the area.
A few spotty, light showers will move through this afternoon with highs climbing back into the 70s for some.
Isolated showers will be around again on Tuesday with a bigger swath of rain moving in overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday looks to be the wettest and stormiest day of the week, with expected rainfall amounts between 1-3". Thankfully, severe weather does not appear to be an issue.
We might catch a bit of a break from rain on Thursday, but showers move in again going into New Year's Eve.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms stick around for Saturday and could potentially linger into Sunday.
