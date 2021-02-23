4WARN Forecast: An early taste of spring today; wet weekend ahead

An early taste of spring will arrive in the Midstate today.
Both today and Wednesday will be sunny, dry and warm with highs reaching into the 60's for some.
A much more active pattern will take shape at the end of the week.
On and off showers will be around Friday, Saturday and on Sunday with the heaviest rain expected Sunday.
Early indications suggest rainfall amount between 2-5" which could induce flooding issues where the heaviest rain sets up.
Timing and location of the heaviest rain is still to be determined.
