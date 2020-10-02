It's the coldest morning so far this week! Temperatures are in the low to middle 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Cold once again tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Clouds increase toward Saturday evening. Temperatures will rebound to around 70.
A shower or two still possible on Sunday. Once again high will be around 70 degrees.
The thermometer kicks up next week. Look for rebounding temps in the 80s!
