4WARN Forecast: Ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures stick around

Another lovely day is on tap for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Expect ample sunshine from start to finish with highs climbing back into the 60's this afternoon.
A dry front will slide through tonight.
It won't bring us any rain, but it will knock a few degrees off our afternoon highs on Friday.
Friday's highs will be in the mid 50's.
This weekend looks fantastic!
Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday with comfortably cool highs in the mid 50's.
Next week starts dry with clouds building in through the midweek.
There could be a little rain to track sometime Wednesday or Thursday, but models aren't agreeing on much at this point.
Let's just enjoy our weekend first.
