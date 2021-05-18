Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a passing shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will hold in the 70s.
Tonight will remain cloudy, mild, and be dry for most. Expect lows in the 60s.
Early tomorrow will be mostly cloudy too, but by afternoon count on more sunshine and therefore higher temperatures. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. We'll have highs in the upper 80s on Thursday & Friday with even more sunshine.
This weekend will be perfect for the pool or lake, with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine. Little change is expected early next week, as the first heat wave of 2021 continues.
