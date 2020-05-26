Summer-like warmth continues for most of the week! This comes with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon.
Starting off Tuesday with temps in the 60s and 70s. We'll warm quickly into the 80s for highs with a chance for showers and storms after noon.
Storms that pop will fade through the evening. Look for muggy low temps in the 60s and 70s.
More of the same can be expected through the end of the week. Very warm in the 80s and humid with afternoon showers and storms.
We're tracking slightly cooler conditions for the weekend as rain chances back off.
