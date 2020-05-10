Happy Mother's Day to all of the Middle TN and Southern Kentucky moms out there!
Perfect day for everyone.
There's plenty of sunshine and comfortably cool temperatures.
There is the slightest chance of an isolated shower this afternoon but most everyone will end the weekend on a dry note.
The new week starts dry before showers return Tuesday and Wednesday. It won't be a washout but there will be a couple showers around both days.
It'll be cool to start the week with highs struggling to get out of the 60's.
Temperatures warm to the 80's by the end of the week. Storm chances also increase across the area starting Friday.
