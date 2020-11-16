Nothing but sunshine this week in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky! Sunny and mild Monday afternoon in the low 60s. 

4WARN Forecast: A week of sunshine
Cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Dialing it back a notch tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s with a sun drenched sky. Tuesday night will be the coldest night this week with lows near freezing.

Cool sunshine again on Wednesday. We'll be in the upper 50s.

Temperatures take off for the second half of the week. Under a deep blue sky, highs will reach the middle and upper 60s. 

The weekend will be warm and nice again. Mostly sunny for Saturday in the low 70s. There's a low chance of rain on Sunday. 

