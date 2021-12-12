A cold, sunny day today, but another warm up is right around the corner.
Clouds and rain are gone, leaving behind clear skies with lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be cooler, but more seasonable, in the low 50s. Lows fall to around freezing again overnight.
Monday begins another warm-up with highs reaching the low 60s under a sunny sky. Lows in the mid-30s.
Warmer Tuesday with more clouds building in. Highs will be in the mid-60s with a small chance of a passing shower.
Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 70° in the afternoon. By Thursday, rain showers develop in the evening and we continues to see rain through Saturday morning. At this time, no flooding concerns or severe weather expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.