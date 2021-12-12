Freezing temperatures are expected for tonight. The weather will be sunny and pleasant for the Titans game. Late week rain showers are expected.

A cold, sunny day today, but another warm up is right around the corner. 

Clouds and rain are gone, leaving behind clear skies with lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will be cooler, but more seasonable, in the low 50s. Lows fall to around freezing again overnight. 

Monday begins another warm-up with highs reaching the low 60s under a sunny sky. Lows in the mid-30s. 

Warmer Tuesday with more clouds building in. Highs will be in the mid-60s with a small chance of a passing shower. 

Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 70° in the afternoon. By Thursday, rain showers develop in the evening and we continues to see rain through Saturday morning. At this time, no flooding concerns or severe weather expected. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.