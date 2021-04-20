After a couple of warm days, a sharp cold front tonight will make Wednesday feel like winter has returned.
*** FREEZE WATCH is in effect east of I-65 for Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Tonight a strong cold front will move in from the north, likely passing through Nashville around 8pm. Along and behind the front, expect a few rain showers that may even mix with sleet or snow before ending a few hours later. By morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s with the wind chill in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and stay cool with temperatures climbing only to the 50s.
Thursday morning, widespread frost will be likely. A few spots may even dip to or just below freezing by sunrise. Nashville's low should be 36 degrees. The day will be nice with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s.
Clouds return Friday and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
More rain is likely Saturday, highs again in the upper 60s.
Sunday and beyond look pleasant with very warm air developing by Tuesday of next week.
