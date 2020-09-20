More great weather in store today to close out the last weekend of summer!
Enjoy more sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Lows fall into the low 50s again overnight.
We stay nice and sunny with high temperatures below average in the 70s and lows in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday.
By mid-week, some rain returns to the forecast thanks to the path of Tropical Storm Beta making its way up to Middle Tennessee. Temperatures pretty much remain the same, but off and on showers can be expected late Wednesday into Thursday.
Some of that moisture will carry into the weekend. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, with temperatures warming back up to the low 80s.
