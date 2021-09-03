We end the week with an early taste of autumn weather before more heat and humidity return for the holiday weekend.
Enjoy waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning and crisp, cool air outside. Highs will remain below average this afternoon in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. Mostly cloudy today but still a very pleasant day.
Saturday, a few more clouds move in. A little more mugginess returns then, too. Toward evening, a few showers and storms could try to move in from the north. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Rain showers will pick up Saturday night into Sunday. A few thunderstorms will be likely, but the rain chance is only about 40%.
Labor Day looks nice and dry. Both Monday and Tuesday will be hotter in the upper 80s.
Another cold front will move in later in the week, bringing in cooler air again for Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
