Winter Weather Advisory posted for the upper Cumberland Plateau.
A rainy start to Christmas Eve. As cold air moves in a little snow is possible. There will be a lull in the activy through the middle of the day. Then, during the afternoon and evening there an additional round of snow showers expected. Not everyone will see the snow though.
A dusting may form from the I-65 corridor eastward. Over the Cumberland Plateau, 1-2" of snow will be possible by early Friday morning.
Temperatures remain in the 30s all day.
By Christmas morning, lows in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Plenty of sunshine will carry us through the day. Highs near freezing.
Saturday morning will be very cold again in the teens. By afternoon, sunny in the 40s.
Warmer weather is likely Sunday. A few showers are expected Monday.
