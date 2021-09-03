After a dry last several days, a few showers will return to Middle Tennessee this weekend.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. It'll turn slightly more humid too. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Saturday evening into Sunday, a few showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area. Most will be light, but a couple could contain brief heavy downpours. With more clouds around on Sunday, temperatures will be limited to the low-mid 80s.
Drier weather will then take over for Labor Day. Tuesday will turn hotter. A passing shower or storm will be possible again Wednesday with our next cold front. Behind that front, cooler and much less humid air will move in to close out the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.