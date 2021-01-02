A few isolated showers are expected across the area tonight.
Rain amounts will be little, if any, for most.
Clouds hang first thing Sunday with a little more sunshine expected in the afternoon.
The first half of next week will be dry before better rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures this week will generally be in the ballpark of averages - upper 40's/ low 50's. Morning low's will hover in the 30's.
On Thursday, rain chances begin to ramp back up with showers lingering into Friday.
As it stands right now, next weekend is trending drier.
