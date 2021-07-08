Similar conditions are expected in Middle Tennessee again today. 

Afternoon highs will be warm and muggy near 90° with a few isolated afternoon showers. 

4WARN Forecast: A few showers today

Shower coverage today will be less than Wednesday.

Isolated showers are in the forecast today through Saturday. 

On Sunday, we may have more widespread showers and storms to track but organized severe weather is not anticipated. 

Rain chances don't really budge through next week either. So, hopefully you see some rain at some point over the next seven days. 

Temperature-wise, there's not a whole lot of change there either. Each day will start in the 70's and finish near 90°. 

