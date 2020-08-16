Forecast is on track today with a mixture of sunshine, clouds, heat and a low chance for isolated showers.
As a weak front moves through today a few spotty showers are likely. Widespread rain is not.
Humidity values drop a bit to begin the new week.
So, look for a slightly better "feel" to the air for a few days.
Temperatures hover within a few degrees of August averages - upper 80's.
Rain chances aren't zero this week but there's no slam-dunk-day for rain coming up just yet.
