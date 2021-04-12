A few showers return to the Mid State Tuesday & Wednesday.
Tonight will become partly cloudy and remain pleasant. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s.
A few light rain showers will push through the area on Tuesday, primarily during the morning. Highs will be in the low 70s.
On Wednesday, a few more showers will enter the Mid State. Temperatures will be held down even more with more clouds -- lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 60s.
After a dry and seasonably cool Thursday and Friday, the weekend will bring the chance for a few more fleeting showers, but the remain chance will be low in any given area -- 20-30%. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.
