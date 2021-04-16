A few light rain showers move in late tonight, lingering into early Saturday. In most cases, they'll barely wet the ground. Many areas won't receive any rain at all.
Saturday will begin in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the low-mid 60s.
Saturday night will turn cool again, with lows in the low-mid 40s. On Sunday, after a mainly sunny start, clouds will develop during the afternoon. A few showers will pop up then, too, moving in from the north. Nashville's best rain chance with that system will be around dinnertime.
Monday and Tuesday both look pleasant. A stronger cold front passes through Tuesday night with a few more showers. In its wake, frost will be possible for the entire Mid State Wednesday night into Thursday morning of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.