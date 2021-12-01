After a few evening showers, even milder weather will take over for the rest of the week.
This evening, count on a few light showers. Temperatures will remain mild for early December, bottoming out in the upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday will both be mostly sunny and milder. After lows in the 40s, expect highs in the low 70s.
Saturday will turn slightly cooler, with a little more cloud cover. There's the slightest chance for a passing shower or two mainly west of Nashville. Sunday will then turn breezy and milder as clouds increase. A few showers will develop by late afternoon, moving in from the west.
Rain and a few thunderstorms become more likely Sunday night, to be followed by colder air on Monday. Another cold front Tuesday night will keep our weather seasonably cool into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.