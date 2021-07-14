4WARN Forecast: A few dry days ahead; more rain this weekend

The system that produced showers the last few days has lost its grip on our region. Meaning, we'll have a few dry days ahead of us here in Middle Tennessee.
I still suspect a handful of showers today and Thursday, but rain will be few and far between.
Rain chances begin to increase again starting Friday and for the upcoming weekend.
No day looks like a total washout, but showers and a few storms will be around.
Temperatures surge back to the 90's starting this afternoon.
Upper 80's and low 90's will be common for our area through the weekend, too.
Next week, the pattern remains unsettled as rain chances stay high through at least Tuesday.
