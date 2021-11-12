The cold front that brought the rain yesterday has cleared the area and we are back to mostly dry conditions today.
A reinforcing front will slide through today and could bring us a few light, isolated showers but nothing to cancel any plans over.
Expect some sunshine this weekend but it will be much cooler than recent days.
Highs will only get into the upper 40s and low 50s this both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week, we start off in the 50s for Monday, 60s on Tuesday and a quick round close to the 70s on Wednesday.
Come Wednesday night, the next front moves in bringing us rain for Thursday and cooler temperatures by the end of the week.
