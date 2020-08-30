A cold front came through Middle Tennessee yesterday bringing widespread rain and cooler temperatures today.
Expect off and on showers and storms throughout the day with highs only reaching the mid-80s. Some of today's storms could get strong, producing gusty wind and heavy downpours that could prompt flash flooding on the roads.
The wet and cool trend continues through the week. Highs will stay in the mid-80s to low 70s. Each day, the forecast will bring in scattered showers and a few storms, but no severe weather expected. Rain looks to clear out just in time for Labor Day weekend.
