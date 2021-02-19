4WARN Weather Alert through the night as temperatures will drop to the teens and wet roads will become icy again.
Warmer over the weekend and feeling like spring the beginning of next week.
Sunshine and warmer air will allow for lots of melting this weekend. Highs Saturday will be around 40. Sunday will be breezy with highs in the low 50s.
Be very careful both mornings though, as temperatures will be well below freezing, dipping to the teens Saturday morning. This will make for plenty of icy spots.
Sunday night, light rain showers move through. That system will exit early Monday, possibly even with a few wet snowflakes on the upper Cumberland Plateau (no accumulation though). The low will be in the upper 30s Monday morning. The high will be near 50.
Much milder spring-like weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. With plenty of sunshine, the highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, respectively.
Thursday increasing clouds, high in the low 50s.
A few more showers returning late Thursday. For some, that rain may transition to a wintry mix Thursday night and early Friday. The best chance for that will be north of I-40. Stay tuned for updates over the next several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.