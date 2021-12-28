4WARN WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT FOR BOTH WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Tonight cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. A few more showers, a perhaps a rumble of thunder overnight as well.
4WARN Weather Alert Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the Mid-State. The warm and humid air mass currently in place will be a good environment to trigger some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The greatest threat will be south of I-40 with damaging wind the main concern, but there is still a low end chance for a spin-up tornado. Rain should taper off Wednesday night.
For New Years Eve on Friday much of our day will stay dry with highs in the upper 60s again. Late in the evening and overnight we'll see a few more showers work their way back into the area.
A stronger cold front is set to move through the Mid-State on Saturday, so we have issued another 4WARN Weather Alert. This front also has the potential to bring strong to severe thunderstorms to our area. Since we are still a few days out, more details will follow.
Temperatures ahead of the front are in the 70s on Saturday.
Sunday cold air spills in with 50s and 40s behind the front. Don't be surprised to see some showers linger into at least Sunday morning and a few snowflakes mix in.
Monday will be very chilly, but sunny, with highs in the lower 40s.
Tuesday mostly sunny with the high in the low 50s.
