More rain showers and isolated storms are in the forecast again today. Some storms could be strong, producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and possibly some small hail.

4WARN Weather Alert through tonight for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong, producing heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail. Otherwise tonight it will be warm and humid with a low near 70.

A cold front will move through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, bringing some more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Those should exit northwest to southeast by Wednesday morning.  High temperatures will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s. 
 
Thursday partly cloudy and warm, high 86.
 
Friday Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, high 89.
 
Saturday and Sunday hot and humid with some isolated thunderstorms.
 

