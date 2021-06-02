4WARN Weather Alert continues into this evening for Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will expand this afternoon and early this evening. A few storms may produce damaging wind gusts. Storms will gradually diminish in intensity after 10pm, but heavy downpours will remain. By morning, temperatures will be in the 60s.
A few showers and thunderstorms will redevelop on Thursday. A storm or two near or along the Cumberland Plateau could contain damaging wind gusts late in the day. Highs will be near 80.
Warmer weather will follow on Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both peak in the upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are likely from late Sunday through much of next week.
