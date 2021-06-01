Rain & storms are likely overnight. A few storms may become severe on Wednesday. A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for Wednesday.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will gradually spread into Nashville from the west. Occasional heavy downpours are likely toward morning. It'll remain mild and turn more muggy. Lows will be in the 60s.
Wednesday will bring rain and storms in the morning. A few storms during the afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging wind and possibly small hail. Highs will be near 80 degrees.
Thursday, more spotty rain and storms are likely. Then, drier and hotter weather takes over on Friday and Saturday. Sunday, isolated thunderstorms return as the heat and humidity stick around. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will then develop on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
