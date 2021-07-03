After a great start to our holiday weekend we have more nice weather in store for Middle Tennessee through early next week! Any BBQ's or fireworks will go off without any problems this evening as lows drop near 60 by tomorrow morning. We'll turn up the heat tomorrow with temperatures pushing near 90 in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine for our 4th of July so outdoor parties and, more importantly, firework shows look great!
The mercury continues to rise on Monday as temperatures stretch into the mid 90s! It will be quite the muggy day as well.
We'll have plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 90s. I can't rule out a late day shower, but most if not all of us will stay dry.
The middle and end of this week looks unsettled with a few pop-up showers and storms possible each day. Temperatures stay near 90 on Wednesday but drop back into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.
