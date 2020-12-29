After a nice start to the week, 2020 will finish with rain and a few thunderstorms.
Tonight mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Warm and windy Wednesday. Count on 60s for high temperatures. Rain moves in during the evening.
Widespread, soaking rain are expected through much of the day Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. The rain and a few thunderstorms will continue into the night, lows will be in the mid 50s.
Showers are likely for the first half of Friday before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs will soar to the upper 60s.
The first weekend of 2021 will be chilly but mostly dry. Saturday and Sunday highs in the low 50s with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance of showers Saturday night.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
