A wet pattern ends 2020 and begins 2021.
The focus for the next 60 hours will be on rain with a few thunderstorms.
A multi-day rainfall event is expected to start this evening, lasting through New Years Day morning.
In this time frame, rainfall amounts will range from around an inch in the southeastern portions of the state to 3" or more in northwestern Tennessee.
The most widespread rain will likely come through Thursday night into early Friday. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out during this time period, either.
Rain will begin to exit the region through the day Friday and will leave a mostly dry first weekend of 2021.
Temperatures will cool off Thursday with highs back into the upper 40's but surge to the low 70's Friday.
This spring like warmup is short lived as cooler 40's/50's move back in this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with the exception of a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday as a front moves through.
The first week of the new year will be mostly sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s to near 60.
