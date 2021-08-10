4WARN Forecast: 100°+ Heat Index the next several days

We're in for a hard reminder that it is still summer in Middle Tennessee.
We've got mid to upper 90's with very high humidity levels in store for all the Midstate today, Wednesday and Thursday.
Feels-Like Temperatures will likely crack 100° in many areas the next three days.
Stay hydrated and stay cool!
Rain-wise, today could end up being like Monday where we had isolated strong storms in the eastern half of the area. I believe that scenario pans out again this afternoon - some see heavy rain, others nothing but heat.
The subtropical ridge to our east will strengthen and lower our rain chances Wednesday/Thursday but on the flip side it will make it even hotter for us.
Temperatures won't 'cool' off until we see a frontal passage this weekend.
We're also keeping an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six in the Caribbean.
The forecast calls for this system to strengthen in coming days, potentially becoming Fred, and making a run up the Gulf Coast of Florida next week. Stay tuned for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.