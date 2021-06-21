A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
It's a warm and humid start to our Monday, but so far we've remained rain free. We will not be able to say the same for this afternoon and this evening as an approaching cold front helps to fire off some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm today could produce heavy rain and localized flooding in poor drainage areas, as well as bring gusty/damaging winds along with it. Those showers and storms will taper off through the night as temperatures fall back into the 60s for tomorrow morning.
Behind the front, we can expect a cooler and much more comfortable Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s in the afternoon. We may start off a little on the cloudy side, but expect more sunshine as the day goes along. Wednesday and Thursday are looking nice with temperatures in the mid to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A few more clouds will mix in on Friday, and while I cannot totally rule out a late day shower, most of us will stay dry. Be ready for more scattered showers and a rumble of thunder this weekend with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
