A few showers overnight will be followed by a comfy Tuesday.
Lingering showers will gradually diminish after midnight, as cooler, drier air begins to move in. We can expect a cooler and much more comfortable Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s in the afternoon. We may start off a little on the cloudy side, but expect more sunshine as the day goes along.
Wednesday and Thursday are looking nice with temperatures in the mid to the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine to go around.
A few more clouds will mix in on Friday, and while I cannot totally rule out a late day shower, most of us will stay dry.
Showers and thunderstorms will return this weekend, especially Sunday and next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.