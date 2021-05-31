NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Tuesday, and it's expected to be another active one this year just like what we saw last year. The official start of hurricane season starts June 1 and last through November 30, and we've already had one storm so far this year.
That was Anna back on May 23. As a matter of fact, Ana was the seventh consecutive year in a row that we've had a storm form before the official start of the hurricane season. Because of the trends that we're seeing with storms forming in mid to late May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is potentially thinking about pushing the start of hurricane season up to May 15.
In a typical hurricane season, work starts in June and tapers off in November. This is the activity that we tend to see. Things start off slow early in the summer, but by late summer going into the early fall, (late August and September) that's really when we see the activity increase and we see more frequently named storms and hurricanes.
As it gets colder as we go through the Fall into the Winter, that activity ends up dipping off and then everything just sort of shuts down for the winter months.
This year, our list of 2021 names is going to go from Ana, which we've already had, all the way through Wanda. And you can think back to last year, we exhausted the list of names quickly, and then we went to the Greek alphabet, but this year that is not going to be the case.
If we do exhaust that list of names, we're going to go to a secondary list. This is now going to replace the Greek alphabet starting this year and going throughout the next couple of years as well.
From 1991 to 2020, on average, we see around fourteen named storms and seven hurricanes, three of those being major hurricanes.
