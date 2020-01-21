NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There's nothing like a road trip with friends.
News 4's Terry Bulger loaded up into an RV with four of his buddies, bound for Kansas City.
For those of us who didn't or couldn't make the trip, he'll take us along with the sights and sounds of the road to Arrowhead, today on News4 at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.