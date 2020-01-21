AFC Championship - Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Fans tailgate outside the stadium before the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

 Peter Aiken

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There's nothing like a road trip with friends.

News 4's Terry Bulger loaded up into an RV with four of his buddies, bound for Kansas City.

For those of us who didn't or couldn't make the trip, he'll take us along with the sights and sounds of the road to Arrowhead, today on News4 at 5.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.