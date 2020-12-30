NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family is pleading for answers about their loved one was killed in a hit and run.

"We're just begging from the bottom of our hearts. We know multiple people know something,” Megan Bell, Lisa Marie Bell’s sister said.

It happened on Central Pike at the I-40 East exit ramp in Nashville one month ago.

"This was an accident. Accidents happen, but someone has to pick up the phone and say something,” Bell said.

Bell’s sister said her 42-year-old sister moved to Nashville from California back in January.

"She just needed a fresh start after our mother's passing and she felt an affinity for Nashville and the community and the culture,” Bell said.

Many knew Lisa Marie to have an eye and passion for design and fashion. Above all else, she had a heart of gold.

"She could really suck you in and just make you feel like the most amazing person. She loved heart. She gave heart. She was one of a kind,” Bell said.

A month ago, Lisa Marie was hit and killed on Central Pike at the I-40 East exit ramp. Metro police said she walked from her apartment to a nearby Walgreens and was on her way home.

“That’s the hard part. You eventually realize you're never going to see her again at least on this Earth,” David Bell, Lisa Marie Bell’s father said.

Family members like her father knew Lisa Marie to be an avid walker.

Investigators said a driver spotted her lying in the road, turned around, and called police. They said other cars hit her too.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward in the case.

“We forgive them because it was an accident and the $10,000 is simply an incentive for someone to come forward,” Bell said.

For the family, it's about getting answers.

“This was a real person. She really meant something to a lot of people and we just want to find some closure,” Bell said.

The reward is good for six months. It's for information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of the driver who hit Lisa Marie Bell.

Anyone with information about the vehicle(s) and/or its driver(s) is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.