NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Waverly High School Football will be playing a home game at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans confirmed on Wednesday.

The Tigers will play White House High School on Sept. 16 after floodwaters rip through the Tigers' athletics facilities in August. The team was highly affected by the flood, losing its facility and equipment outside.

"We are really excited to be able to do that for them," Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said. "We are looking for ways to make it a meaningful fundraiser for the high school, to help them get back on their feet."

The Titans are making a $50,000 contribution to the Waverly flood relief. Those interested in supporting the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Disaster Relief Fund can find information online.

On Friday, the Waverly High School Football played their first game since the deadly flooding. Waverly traveled to play Sycamore High School, whose fans greeted the Tigers with applause and signs of support.

The deadly flooding in Humphreys County claimed the lives of 20 people in Waverly. The flooding caused massive damage, and the governor signed an executive order to relieve the victims of severe weather and flooding.

On Tuesday, the Titans donated equipment, helmets, girdles, practice pants, practice jerseys, equipment bags, athletic training, and medical supplies, along with a list of other things, to the Tigers football team. The Titans even gave the school two new sets of washers and dryers and a refrigerator.